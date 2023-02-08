What Atiku Said At Bauchi PDP Presidential Campaign Rally

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar has pledged to ensure smooth exploration of oil resources in the northeast if elected. Naija News reports that the former vice president made the pledge on Tuesday during his PDP presidential campaign rally in Bauchi State.

The standard-bearer for the Democratic Party said that if elected as the next president, he would also revitalize the rail road network in the Tohoku region. Atiku argued that the rail line would facilitate the transportation of crude oil to seaports for export as well as the transportation of petroleum products from Gombe and Bauchi to other parts of the country.

The PDP candidates also said they would invest in the empowerment of youth and women to curb unrest and other forms of antisocial behavior across the country. He expressed joy at the large number of supporters found in Bauchi and praised Governor Bala Mohammed for progress in the state’s development.

He said: “I would like to thank the people of Bauchi State for their incredible support, a support that I have not seen anywhere else in the country. And as you can see here today, Governor Bala Mohammed has done an amazing job in Bauchi. I would also like to thank “Governor Bala Mohammed has built roads, schools, and medical facilities. If you vote for PDP, please vote from top to bottom. I have also pledged that the oil fields discovered between Bauchi and Gombe states will be exploited for the common good of the people. “Set up a medium-sized company for self-employment.”

