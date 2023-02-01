What Asiwaju Could Be Faulted For Doing In Calabar Was That He Cited The Wrong Figures-Bayo Onanuga

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Director of Media and Publicity of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga has reacted to the allegations by a section of the media that the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu attacked President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential campaign rally in Cross Rivers State.

The Peoples Democratic Party had earlier alleged that the former Governor of Lagos State stated that President Muhammadu Buhari does not know the road.

Reacting to the development, Bayo Onanuga denied the allegations noting that his principal explicitly said the people should not follow the PDP and Atiku because they don’t know the road.

He added; “What Asiwaju could be faulted for doing in Calabar was that he cited the wrong figures. And this, except for the mischievous PDP media did not detract from his central message”

Bayo Onanuga noted that the All Progressives Congress, its leadership and President Muhammadu Buhari are strongly united behind Buhari.

