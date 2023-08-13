What Are They Thinking By Mentioning Rerun? You Can Only Think About Rerun Come 2027-APC Mocks LP

The All Progressives Congress Director of Publicity, Bala Ibrahim has agreed with the erstwhile National Secretary of the APC, Senator Iyiola Omisore who described the Labour Party’s claim that the APC was preparing for a rerun as wishful thinking.

(Photo Credit – The Punch paper Verified Facebook Page)

Recall that according to the Independent National Electoral Commission, former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu defeated other strong contenders including Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP to clinch the apex political seat in the country.

The presidential candidates of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and that of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar are currently challenging the victory of Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the Presidential Election Tribunal in Abuja. Nigerians are now waiting for the judgement of the Court after the judges have heard all petitions.

(Photo Credit – The Nation paper Verified Facebook Page)

The Punch paper reported that Bala Ibrahim, in an exclusive interview said; “This is beyond wishful thinking; it is a stupid thinking. I can’t even comprehend what they(Labour Party) are talking about. It simply means the party is into protracted labour that may result in unwanted fever”

He added; “The government is in the making and congratulations have come in from all over the world. What are they thinking by mentioning rerun? You can only think about rerun come 2027. That is if at all, there will be one. This is an election that has been won free and fair.”

