What Are The Risk Factors, Complications And Possible Treatment For An Ear Piercing Infection?

An ear piercing is a hole through your earlobe or the cartilage in your middle or upper ear. Ear piercing infections may be red, swollen, sore, warm, itchy or tender. Sometimes, piercings ooze blood or white, yellow or green pus.

A new piercing is an open wound that can take several weeks to fully heal. During that time, any bacteria that enter the wound can lead to infection.

What are the risk factors for ear piercing infections?

According to Clevelandclinic, many things can increase your risk of getting an infection from an ear piercing. Certain health conditions can affect your body’s immune system and your ability to fight infection. These conditions include:

1. Diabetes.

2. Heart issues.

3. Weakened immune system.

If you take steroids or blood thinners, ask your healthcare provider if it’s safe to get a piercing.

What are the complications of infected ear piercings?

Leaving an infected piercing untreated can result in a more severe infection or an abscess (a swollen area filled with pus).

Upper ear piercings are more likely to get infected. Left untreated, these infections can lead to a condition known as perichondritis. An infection can also spread into your body (systemic infection).

In some cases, an infection can cause your piercing to close up.

How do you treat an infected ear piercing?

A healthcare provider can tell you what to do for an infected ear piercing. They may recommend a variety of treatments to help heal an infected ear piercing. Ear piercing infection treatment may include:

1. Applying a warm compress to the infected earlobe or cartilage.

2. Cleaning the infected ear piercing with sterile saline.

3. Using antibiotic ointment on the affected area.

4. Taking oral antibiotics for more severe infections.

Kwajaffa (

)