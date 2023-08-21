What Are The Causes Of Low Self Esteem?—Dr Dk Olukoya Reveals

Dr Dk Olukoya, the founder and presiding General Overseer of Yaba based Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, in the video of a message shared on his official Facebook page, has revealed the causes of low self-esteem.

As shared by the cleric, he has revealed in his words, from 26:00 to 27:25 of the video, he asked rhetorically in his words thus; “What are the causes of low self-esteem?”; The cleric then revealed thus; “When someone is frequently punished, the person would feel s/he is not good enough anymore—when someone is frequently neglected, it can cause low self-esteem. Also, chronic abuse, whether physical abuse or verbal abuse, domestic violence, all these can cause low self-esteem”.

As revealed by the cleric, “very high and harsh parental standards, standards that, the children find very difficult to cope with can cause low self-esteem. Being bullied either in school or by a neighbour can cause low self-esteem. Also, being boycotted, and being at the receiving end of someone else’s despair, being blamed for somebody else’s offences can cause low self-esteem. Also, lack of praise, warmth, lack of love, and lack of affection can cause low self-esteem.

The cleric has also revealed regards to the causes of low self-esteem in his words thus; “Staying in a family or group, where other persons are prejudiced against the individual or about the individual can cause low self-esteem.

