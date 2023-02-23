NEWS

What APC National Youth Leader Said On CNN When He Was Asked About Tinubu’s Health

Dayo Israel, the National Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress, responded to a query concerning Tinubu’s health situation during a conversation with CNN Journalist Zain Asher prior to the 2023 General Elections.

There are numerous concerns regarding Tinubu for a variety of reasons, as I’m sure you are aware, the interviewer Zain Asher asked. First of all, Tinubu is the target of horrifying corruption and drug trafficking claims.

Also, he occasionally speaks incoherently when speaking in front of an audience. There have been instances when he has slept off in front of people. There are numerous worries growing concerning his health. He recently conducted an interview with Chatham House and began distributing the questions to other individuals.

So, it is evident that there is uncertainty regarding Tinubu’s suitability to serve as president of Nigeria. Being President of Nigeria at this specific time, when the nation is experiencing such extreme hardship, rather than merely being President of Nigeria generally

“Therefore, how can you, as the APC’s youth leader, assure the public that, at the very least, aside from corruption and drug trafficking allegations, he is mentally and physically fit to serve as President of Nigeria?”

The APC National Youth Leader responded to the query by stating that, despite various health-related rumors, Tinubu was able to campaign in all 36 of Nigeria’s states. He asserted that Tinubu is in good health and that Nigerians only focus on the negative.

