What APC Governors Are Doing To Buhari Now Is Not New, I Took Obasanjo To Supreme Court – Orji Kalu

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has come out to state that the All Progressive Congress governors taking President Buhari to the Supreme Court is not unheard of in Nigeria.

According to the two-time Abia state governor who appeared in an interview on Arise TV this morning, he took former President Olusegun Obasanjo to court when he was Abia state governor, and back then, he was in the same party (PDP) as the president.

In his own words as seen on Arise TV today…

“My party is not against President Buhari, my party is just respecting the rule of law. Remember that when I was Governor, I was in the PDP and I took President Obasanjo to the Supreme court. I was the first governor to do that.”

“It’s not new for governors to do to the president what the APC governors are doing to Buhari now. What they’ve just done is the right thing to do, to go to the Supreme court and ask the Supreme court, if is this right or wrong. If I was one of the advisers of President Buhari, I will tell him to obey the Supreme court ruling.”

