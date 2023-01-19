What An Awesome And Energizing Crowd – Peter Obi Reacts To Campaign Rally In Niger State

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Presidential candidate for the labour party, Peter Obi has expressed gratitude to the people of Niger State, as he reacts to photos from the mammoth Obedients crowd that invaded the venue of his campaign rally in the state.

The former governor of Anambra state had stormed Minna, the capital of Niger State to canvass for votes from people of the north central state, ahead of the February 25th presidential election.

Reacting to the large turnout of multitudes, the labour party flagbearer took to his verified Twitter handle to give thanks for the awesome and energizing crowd. He also stated that he was delighted to be in the state.

He wrote – “What an awesome and energising crowd in Minna. I am grateful, and delighted to be here. Thank You Niger State. -PO”

Supporters of Peter Obi have since reacted to his message. Many of them wondered how a once labelled structureless party could pull such crowd in the region.

Some persons believed that it was a pointer to his victory in the state.

What can you say about the mammoth crowd in Niger State?

