What Alhaji Yakasai Said About Peter Obi’s Chances Against APC And PDP in the 2023 Election

According to Elder Statesman Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, the presidential election in 2023 will be contested by two major political parties. He remarked that the All Progressive Congress and the People’s Democratic Party continue to garner the most attention in the election. The Elder Statesman maintained that overturning the two parties’ status would be difficult because they have a strong structure across the country.

He evaluated Peter Obi chances of beating the two big parties. He emphasized that the support for Peter Obi on social media does not reflect support at the local level. He observed that the majority of Obi’s followers will not vote on election day. He believes that some people who are unfamiliar with Nigerian politics will be taken aback by the election results in 2023.

“Social media is not the focus of this election,” he says. The online support for Peter Obi does not translate into grassroots support. The subject at hand is voting on election day. How many people will vote on social media? Many of them are simply deceiving themselves.

