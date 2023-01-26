NEWS

What Adetokunbo Pearse Said When Asked Why Nigerians Should Vote for Atiku After 8yrs Of Another Northerner

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Presidential Campaign Council, Dr Adetokunbo Pearse, in an interview has responded to a question, which he was asked by the Sun paper Correspondant. The question that was asked to Pearse was “Why should Nigerians vote for Atiku, a northern Fulani after eight years of Muhammadu Buhari, another northern Fulani, what happened to the principle of fair play and rotation on which the fourth Republic was birthed in 1999?”

In his own words, Dr Adetokunbo Pearse “The fact of the matter is that the practice of zoning the Presidency does not exist in the 1999 Constitution. It is an idea which the PDP has embraced within its international structure.

“Rotational Presidency is one of the major recommendations of the 2014 Constitutional Conference. Anybody who emerges as the Presidential Candidate of a political party, through a democratic primary election is qualified to be voted for, it does not matter what tribe the candidate hails from”

