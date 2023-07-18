What a woman should do when preparing herself for pregnancy

A person’s life will change and become more exciting as they begin their pregnant adventure. The chances of a successful pregnancy rise when you take proactive efforts to prepare your body, regardless of whether you are actively trying to conceive or are just thinking about it.

Adopting good lifestyle habits, taking care of any underlying medical concerns, and making sure your body is in the best possible shape to support conception and a successful pregnancy are all part of preparing for pregnancy.

According to WebMD, ways a woman can prepare her body for pregnancy include:

1. Keep an Ideal Weight. Your fertility will greatly benefit from maintaining a healthy weight. While being overweight increases the risk of diabetes, high blood pressure, and labour difficulties, being underweight can make it harder to conceive. For the best reproductive health, make an effort to maintain a healthy weight.

2. Make sure you’re getting enough folic acid. Folic acid supplementation is essential to preventing significant birth problems that can happen early in pregnancy, frequently before you even know you’re expecting. While foods like leafy greens, citrus fruits, and beans contain folic acid, the majority of women need supplements to achieve their daily needs. When trying to conceive, begin by taking a daily multivitamin with 400 micrograms of folic acid.

3. Limit your caffeine intake. Limiting your caffeine consumption is a good idea if you want to increase your chances of getting pregnant and encourage a healthy pregnancy. Some specialists advise limiting your daily caffeine intake to 200 milligrammes. This is equivalent to roughly four 8-ounce cups of tea or one 12-ounce cup of coffee. Think about switching to decaffeinated drinks or looking into substitutes like warm, spiced milk. Try to stick to a small serving if you must have coffee every morning.

