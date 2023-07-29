What A Woman Should Do In Order For The Husband To Carry His God’s-given Assignment-Faith Oyedepo

The General Overseer’s wife of Living Faith Chapel a.k.a Winners Pastor Mrs Faith Oyedepo in a recent post on her Facebook page shared a message with the public.

While speaking the cleric reportedly stated that “You are meant to be a blessing and support to your husband, lifting his hands up as he carries out his God-given assignment. Aside God’s given assignment, Husbands need love, compassion, care, respect, and support from their better half to push their limits and achieve life goals. Your love and encouragement can be his power. Try to be a problem-solver for him as he might not always be able to take care of everything.

Speaking lastly she said “On this note, You must realize that You are not a burden to him. You are not meant to be pitied because you are not in the pit rather, you are to be envied. And You will make it in Jesus name.

WisdomwiseD (

)