What A Regime? We Are Heading Towards Being the Poorest Country In The World – Kenneth Okonkwo

It is no longer news that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Gregory Obi, has closed his case at the presidential Election Petition Tribunal against the victory of President Bola Tinubu as President-elect of Nigeria in the 2023 presidential election. As Nigerians await the verdict of the Tribunal, Kenneth Okonkwo, a member of the Labour Party legal team, has alleged on his verified Twitter account that the current administration is leading us to become the poorest country in the world. He proved his point, by pointing out that a government is compelled to have only thirty-seven ministers, but the current administration wants to appoint forty-seven.

According to him, these will only lead the current administration to borrowing more and increasing the tax paid by citizens.

He said, “What a regime? We are heading towards being the poorest country in the world, and this regime is considering setting up the most bloated bureaucracy in the world, which will lead to the highest cost of governance in the world. 47 Ministers, when the government is only compelled to have 37. The money to be used to pay them will eventually be extorted from Nigerians through inordinate taxing and over pricing of essential commodities, and borrowing from outside sources because APC regimes produce nothing. I pity Nigerians under this clueless regime.”

What are your thoughts on this matter?

