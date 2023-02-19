What A Northern Man Living In Akwa Said About Obi When He Was Gov In Video Shared By LP Spokesperson

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With the election just a few days away and with the top three presidential candidates, Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar and Bola Ahmed Tinubu taking their campaign across states in Nigeria, it’s left to see who will become Nigeria’s next president come next Saturday.

With that, reactions have trailed a video shared by one of the Labour Party Spokesperson, Dr Yunusa Tanko, on his Twitter page about what a Northern man who lived in Anambra state when Peter Obi was governor said. The man in the video said

“Peter Obi will carry soldiers to come to our mosque. Not to cause chaos but, look after the people and there was no fight then, which is why he likes Peter Obi”. The second Northerner man who was spotted in the video also testified to what the first man said and revealed he also also likes Peter Obi.

What do you make of this? Watch the video here as shared by LP Spokesperson Yunusa Tanko on his Twitter page.

TeamAnonymous (

)