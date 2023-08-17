What A Mother Said That Rescued Her Son After Everybody Was Killed When They Went To Rob-Enenche.

The Founder and Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre Pastor Dr. Paul Enenche in a live-streamed video shared their message with the public.

While speaking in a Wednesday Communion Service Part B, on The potency of faith is guaranteed by love, the cleric reportedly stated that “A young man told me a story some time ago, how that he was an armed robber, an Indian hemp. Everything about him was moving up and down as a robber. He said one day they went to a State in the North, I think Kano State to rob but every time he returns home, the mother says: ‘You are wasting your time, you are a Pastor not a criminal’. He will say: ‘What are you talking about’? He will dash out of the home again.

Speaking further Enenche Said “One day, they went to rob somewhere, they killed everybody remaining only him. He said he jumped out through a fence, how he moved from this side and landed on the other side only God knew – It was an unjumpable fence. The faith of the mother was working. Faith that worketh by love! ‘Any other child can be a robber and die a criminal not the one I gave birth to’, the faith that worketh by love.

Speaking further he said “There are so many people today wondering why prayers are not answered and faith not working. You know why? Too many people are in your heart, you have locked too many people in your heart. You can’t talk with this one, you are quarreling with that one, you can’t greet the other one, they shouldn’t mention the name of the other one where you are and your faith became impotent. How is it for an impotent man to cause his wife to have conception? Faith is absolutely impotent! So when you are walking in love, you are functioning in the interest of your faith and I’m sure that the Just shall live by his faith. So when you are walking in love, you are working for your life because there is a time when you will need your faith to live. Lovelessness plagues people with the impotence of faith! Things can’t move because love which is the nature of God, which is the nature of all possibilities is lacking, so things can’t be possible.

