What A Man Possessed With Demon Said When I Asked Him To Kneel Down for Prayers – Adeboye

Pastor E. A. Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God spoke to his members on “For Whom The Heavens Open (Part 25)” at RCCG Online Sunday Service.

Speaking to his members, he said, ‘Love Jesus, Obey his commandments. Himself, his father will love you and come and live in you. So wherever you go, it will be the Ark of the Covenant going. What will follow? Then you win every battle. You will overcome because you are now an Ark of the Covenant of God so that wherever you go, all you need to do is say, “In the name of Jesus and knees begin to bow.” When Christ is in you, the devil knows, here comes an Ark of the Covenant. You may not appreciate it but it is true.”

He then told a story of what a man possessed with demon said when he asked him to kneel down for prayers. He said, “I quickly remind you of the story of one young fellow who went somewhere and he came back loaded with demons. He was so loaded with demons that he couldn’t sit down, stand; he could only lie down like a vegetable. They brought him to the Headquarters at Ebute-Metta. I saw him and guided by the Holy Spirit I said to him, “I want to pray with you. Kneel down.” He said I can’t kneel down. I said I command you to kneel down. He said, in whose name? I said, in the name of Jesus. He said, that’s different.”

“Then he knelt down. I prayed for him, cast out the demons out of him and after that I said, get up. He said, I can’t stand up. I said, I command you to stand up. He said, in whose name? Oh how sweet the name of Jesus. I said, in the name of Jesus. He said, that is different. I got up and said, now you can go home, go and take your bath and go to work. He said, I can’t walk. I said I command you. He said in whose name? I said in the name of Jesus.”

Finally, he prayed, “I am commanding today that every mountain before everyone of you listening to me will move in the name of Jesus!.”

