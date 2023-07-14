Wgat was noticed in Arsenal’s opening pre-season match against Nurnberg

Arsenal kicked up their pre-season friendlies in Germany today with a 1-1 draw against FC Nürnberg. Mikel Arteta chose a much better lineup than you’d anticipate for the opening preseason game, with several veteran players starting.

Gabriel Martinelli, Alex Zinchenko, and Tomiyasu were among the players that returned from injuries. Following a mild knock in the warm-up, Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard was quickly replaced by Fabio Viera. Following an extended time on the touch line, William Saliba was seen returning to the starting lineup. Leo Trossard, who started the game in the position Xhaka traditionally held for the club as the No. 8, made it look easy.

1. Trossard as an 8 drifting wide

Leandro Trossard started the game as the No. 8 on the left side. Throughout the first half, he was fluid in his positioning and accumulated several good through balls. Leo played really well with Nelson and looked quite smart. In deeper positions, he pulled up wider than Xhaka would.

This role could suit him in games against low blocks, something he used to do at Brighton by taking the ball wide and cutting in with men around him. This position, the left-sided eight, will be one to watch in Arsenal’s next pre-season games. Mikel appears to be through some dynamic shifts.

2. Kiwior inverting from left back

In the pre-season friendly, Arsenal’s January signing, who was initially thought to be an LC, played an inverted left back role. His positioning was fantastic; he started wide and then pushed infield with Partey to form a double pivot. Exactly the same role that Zinchenko played for us last season.

I lost the ball a couple of times, but overall I did well, attempting to win the ball high on the pitch. On over-loads, his position was interesting, with Thomas Partey filling right spaces and him stepping in centrally as the lone midfielder when Nurnberg was pinned in their defensive in the first half.

3. Kai’s Positioning

Following his arrival to Arsenal, Kai Havertz’s status has been the subject of intense discussion. He made his Arsenal debut as a substitute at halftime and impressed with a strong performance in an advanced No. 8 role. Frequently spotted handling the ball and directing play to the wings.

If Jesus had made the pass early in the second half, he could have had a tap-in. Plenty of off-ball movements and sprints into the box as well. Speculations about him being a Xhaka replacement appear to be too good to be true, but we must wait and see how his role develops.

He was initially leading the press of two with Jesus forward, and with those late runs, he could take up more space.

4. Gabriel Jesus – a legitimate option at RW

Gabriel Jesus entered the game in the second half as a replacement for Saka at RW. On the ball, he was at ease and made runs towards the middle areas. When Balogun hit the post, I should have done better in the box. Did well with his back to goal, like he always does.

Saka could see him as a definite wide RW cover, given his experience playing there in his City days. This could be one of the reasons Arsenal hasn’t shown much interest in the RW market.

Saka moves more centre at times, as it did at the end of last season, and Jesus fills the vacancy at RW. This could provide Arsenal a technical advantage, particularly when Gabriel Martinelli enters the game.

5. Youngsters make their presence felt when called upon

Arteta arrived at his bench just before the second half began and summoned his young guns. Ethan Nwaneri seemed at ease with the senior team throughout his brief appearance. Reuell Walters entered the game with 15 minutes remaining and produced an outstanding block to keep the game tied.

Myles Lewis Skelly played 15 minutes and made a defence splitting pass late in the game that Balogun did not convert.

