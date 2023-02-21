We’ve Won Lagos State Irrespective Of Bola Tinubu- Datti Baba-Ahmed

Ahead of the 2023 presidential elections, the vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed has declared Lagos state as one of the states that would be won by the Labour Party irrespective of the fact that Bola Tinubu is contesting.

It would be recalled that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu is a former governor of Lagos state and since he left office several years ago, his influence in the state is still very strong.

Speaking in an interview with Channels TV, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed noted that Bola Tinubu’s influence in Lagos state won’t prevent Peter Obi from winning the presidential election in the state.

He said just like Kaduna state which is under the leadership of an APC governor, is currently in the bag for Labour Party, the party will also emerge victorious in Lagos state.

Datti Baba-Ahmed said “Peter Obi said do not vote him because he is Christian or he is from the southeast and I believe him. Kaduna is under the APC but, it falls under our category of easy win. By the grace of God, we’ve won Lagos state irrespective of Bola Tinubu. Many things that have not happened in Nigeria are happening now.”

Content created and supplied by: relationship-Guru

News )

