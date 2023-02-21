We’ve Won Lagos State Irrespective Of Bola Tinubu — Datti Baba-Ahmed

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, Labor vice-presidential candidate Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed declared Lagos as one of the states the Labour Party would win despite Bola Tinubu’s candidacy.

The All Progressives Congress presidential candidate Bola Tinubu is the former governor of Lagos and his influence in the state is still very strong since he left office some years ago.

In an interview with Channels Television, Yusuf Datti stressed that the influence of Baba-Ahmed Bola Tinubu in Lagos State will not stop Peter Obi from winning the presidential election in the state.

According to him, the party will also win in Lagos because the APC governorship in Kaduna province is now in the hands of the Labour Party.

Datti Baba-Ahmed said, “Peter Obi said that people should not vote for him because he is a Christian or he is from the southeast. By the grace of God, we defeated Lagos State despite Bola Tinubu’s influence, Kaduna is under our influence for an easy win despite being APC. Many things are happening now that has never happened in Nigeria.”

