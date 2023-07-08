We’ve watched with sadness & doubt video of Dokubo where he threatened to ‘wipe out’ Igbo race- ILA

According to a report by the Vanguard online newspaper, the Igbo Lawyers Association (ILA) said that they have watched with dismay and disbelief the video of Asarid Dokubo where he threatened to wipe out Igbo race.

The Igbo Lawyers Association said this while they met in Abia state on the matter, and issued a communique signed by Chief Ukpai and Barr. Victor, directed it to the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) to arrest and investigate former militant leader, Asari Dokubo for allegedly threatened the Igbo tribe.

ILA said it took time to see what will be the reactions of the authorities on such a serious inciting and ethnic move by Asari Dokubo. They said upon seeing that nobody is interested and taking any action over such statement and alleged threat, Asari Dokubo made, the association will use every available legal means to ensure that such issues are not swept under the carpet.

“We have watched with dismay and disbelief the video of Asari Dokubo (which was circulated online on 23rd of June 2023,) wherein he threatened to wipe out the Igbo race. Which said threats as contained in the video, are against the spirit of the anti-terrorism act and the cybercrime act of 2015.”

Source: Vanguard

pecial (

)