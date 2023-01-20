We’ve Voted Umbrella, It Leaked, We Voted Broom, They Swept Us Away, Now Let’s Vote For Human – Obi.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the general 2023 Presidential election set to kick-off in the next few days in Nigeria and the commencement of the Presidential campaign, many Nigerians, including top politicians have been sharing their views regarding the forthcoming election and how important it is for the people to ensure that they elect the rightful candidate who can rewrite the history of the country.

Based on these notes, a few hours ago, while speaking during an exclusive interview with a well known Nigerian comedian, actor, producer, and film director, Ayodeji Richard Making popularly known as AY, the former governor of Anambra State and Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Gregory Obi has called on Nigerians to ensure that they don’t do the mistake of voting for the wrong candidate, adding that Nigerians have vote for umbrella, and it leaked, they voted for broom, but it swept them away, and now it is time for them to vote for human being.

While speaking during the interview, Peter Obi said, “Of course, you know where to vote. Papa, Mama, Pikin, we’ve voted umbrella, it leaked, we’ve voted broom, they swept us away. Now, let’s vote for human beings, I am sure it will work. God bless Nigeria”.

﻿

You can watch the interview below….

https://t.co/EBZ4o8ilFr

Sunday123 (

)