We’ve Seen Where The President Brought Out A Gun To The Head Of A Party Chairman To Resign—Modibo

During an interview with Arise , Ibrahim Modibo, Member, APC Media Team, said the resignation of Abdullahi Adamu and Omisore was a peaceful transition, pointing out that they’ve seen some situations where the president brought out a gun and pointed it at the head of a party chairman to resign.

He revealed that the former national chairman felt that his time was up following the manner in which he handled the party during the election period.

According to him, “In terms of even coming after the election when they were to appoint the senate president and national assembly members, he was not on the seat with the president. The president stated that these are the people he wanted; he was not in the seat, and even the other line, the leadership of the party, came out to deny that he was not aware. These are some of the issues raised that have been able to bring him into conflict with the leadership of the party that he felt it was not necessary for him because even on the ministerial list, his own people that he wanted to pencil down for ministers were not accepted, so therefore he felt as a gentleman of honour that his time was up and he should resign, so it was a peaceful transition unlike others where we’ve seen in the days gone by, we’ve seen some political parties creeks where we saw the president was bringing gun to the head of the chairman of the party to resign.”

Dear esteemed readers, Kindly share your thoughts and opinions concerning this post.

Video Credit: Arise (0:50)

Square (

)