We’ve Said No LP Member Should Take Any Appointment From This Govt & There Have Been Compliance- LP

The labour party, LP has stated that a rule has been introduced to all members of the party not to accept or receive any appointment whatsoever from the current administration of president Bola Ahmed Tinubu

It is no longer news that the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi is currently at the presidential election petition court challenging the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the court of Appeal

While speaking during a question and answer segment with SUNDAY SUN, the labour party media and publicity secretary, Obiora Ifoh stated that they have told everyone that they shouldn’t take any appointment from Bola Ahmed Tinubu because they don’t believe in his govt

The labour party media and publicity secretary was speaking about the appointment of Baze University VC, Prof Tahir Mamman when he made the statement

Mr Obiora Ifoh said that ” Anyone can take appointment but we have told our members not to take any appointment from this govt because we don’t believe in it and all our members have obeyed. We are only focused on our members”

SOURCE : SUNDAY SUN

