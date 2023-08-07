We’ve Said No LP Member Should Take Any Appointment From This Govt & There Has Been Compliance- LP

The Labour Party has instituted a new rule prohibiting members from accepting appointments from the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, according to the party’s spokesperson.

Speaking during an interview SUNDAY SUN, labour Party Media and Publicity Secretary Obiora Ifoh stated that the party leadership has directed all members to reject offers of appointments from Tinubu’s government. Ifoh asserted that the Labour Party does not believe in or support Tinubu’s administration.

This statement comes amidst Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi’s ongoing legal challenge of Tinubu’s election victory at the Court of Appeal. Obi and the Labour Party are contesting the results of the 2023 presidential election, which saw Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress declared the winner.

The appointment of Baze University Vice Chancellor Prof Tahir Mamman prompted Ifoh’s remarks banning members from accepting roles under Tinubu. Ifoh clarified that while anyone can accept appointments from Tinubu’s government, Labour Party members have been instructed not to do so and have complied with the directive.

According to Ifoh, the Labour Party remains singularly focused on its members and objectives, rather than aligning with an administration it opposes. The new policy underscores the party’s rejection of Tinubu’s presidency as illegitimate and distances Labour Party officials from his government.

Source: SUNDAY SUN

