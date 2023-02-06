This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

We’ve Received Reports That APC Budgeted 40k Per Vote In Some Areas Of The Country – Anthony Ehilebo

Amid ongoing public debates on the impact of the new naira policy initiated by the Godwin Emefiele-led Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on the upcoming general elections in the country, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Anthony Ehilebo has come out to explain why he feels the policy will have a positive effect on the upcoming polls despite the current economic hardship being witnessed in the country as a result of the scarcity of the naira.

Speaking during an interview on Africa Independent Television’s ‘Kaakaki’ program on Monday, Ehilebo, who is a member of the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, pointed out that the CBN’s new naira policy will certainly ensure a level-playing field for opposition political parties who are seeking to depose the APC in the upcoming polls. To buttress his point, Ehilebo alleged that his party had received credible intelligence reports that prior to the implementation of the the policy, the ruling party had budgeted as much as 40 thousand Naira per vote in certain areas of the country which were considered opposition strongholds.

“If you go to western countries, you would find that people are given very small devices for them to transact with. I mean, the world has even gone contactless. Some cards are given that as long as the transaction is less than ten or fifteen thousand, you just tap your card and the payment has gone. I think that those are the solutions we can focus on, instead of crying about reversing something that we know is there to help us, especially in this election season. Now, nobody is going to be bringing out wads of cash.

We had intelligence reports that as much as forty thousand naira was budgeted to buy a vote in difficult places for the APC. That was the intelligence we were getting. And to us in that is, political parties in the opposition, how many of us have you seen kicking against this policy? It is only the APC! And it is such a shame that the APC governors, when people were being killed across the country, did not gather themselves to go to the villa. But when they knew that this policy will affect them, they quickly grouped themselves and went to the Aso Rock Villa. This shows that their priority is about retaining power and not about the Nigerian people.”

You can watch Anthony Ehilebo’s interview on AIT here.

SOURCE: YouTube.

Content created and supplied by: FranklySpeaking123 (via 50minds

News )

#Weve #Received #Reports #APC #Budgeted #40k #Vote #Areas #Country #Anthony #EhileboWe’ve Received Reports That APC Budgeted 40k Per Vote In Some Areas Of The Country – Anthony Ehilebo Publish on 2023-02-06 12:15:26