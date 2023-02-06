This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

We’ve Received Reports That APC Budgeted 40k Per Vote In Some Areas Of The Country – Anthony Ehilebo

A leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Anthony Ehilebo, has spoken at an ongoing public debate on the impact of the new Naira policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), led by Godwin Emefiele, on the upcoming general elections. He explained why he thinks this policy will have a positive impact on the upcoming elections despite the country’s current economic challenges due to the Naira shortage.

Speaking on African Independent Television’s Kaakaki program on Monday, Ehilebo, a member of the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Electoral Commission, said the new CBN naira policy will ensure a level playing field for the opposition. People who want to oust the APC in the coming elections. In support of his position, Ehilebo claimed that before the implemented policy, he received credible intelligence reports that the ruling party budgeted 40,000 Naira per vote in some areas considered opposition strongholds.

“If you go to Western countries, you see that people are getting very small devices that they can use to transact. I mean, the world is disconnected. Some cards pay bills by simply tapping the card if the transaction amount is less than 10,000 or less than 15,000. Instead of grumbling that we’re taking back what serves us, especially in this election, I think that’s a solution we can focus on. Nobody will be able to bring out lots of money anymore.”

“I had information that 40,000 Naira was budgeted to buy tickets for the APC in the troubled area. This was the information that reached us on the opposition side. How many of us have been identified as rejecting the CBN policy? This is APC! It’s a shame that the APC Governors didn’t get together and visit the villa when they were being killed all over the country. However, when they realized that this policy would affect them, they quickly regrouped and headed for Aso Rock Villa. This shows that their priority is to stay in power and not the people of Nigeria.”

You can watch Anthony Ehilebo’s interview on AIT here.

SOURCE: YouTube.

Content created and supplied by: GistSports (via 50minds

News )

#Weve #Received #Reports #APC #Budgeted #40k #Vote #Areas #Country #Anthony #EhileboWe’ve Received Reports That APC Budgeted 40k Per Vote In Some Areas Of The Country – Anthony Ehilebo Publish on 2023-02-06 13:12:47