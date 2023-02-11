We’ve Notified Tinubu, Osinbajo That Makinde Is Our Guber Candidate In Oyo State — Mogaji Adanla

As the build to 2023 general elections taking alignment and re-alignment about who Traditional Heads of all family compounds in Ibadan would support for March 11 governorship election, Engr Abduljeleel Adekunle Kareem, Mogaji Adanla has opened up about who they will support among gubernatorial candidates in Oyo State.

Photo Credit: Oyo State Government

Mogaji Adanla said that Ibadan Mogajis have notified All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo about the candidate they will support for governorship election scheduled for March 11.

Mogaji Adanla made the disclosure on Saturday after a brief meeting that involved all Ibadan Mogajis held in Mokola, Ibadan. Mogaji Adanla said Governor Makinde deserves to be elected for his second term in office.

He remarked that their decision to support Engr Seyi Makinde was borne out of good governance of Engr Seyi Makinde delivered to good people of Oyo State.

Link to the video: https://youtu.be/XockZilkIjs

