We’ve not heard Labour Party MPs talking about cost of living crisis; They’ve fully sucked in-Dahiru

Majeed Dahiru, paper columnist, said that we have not heard any Labour Party member of parliament talking about the cost of living crisis in Nigeria, but they have completely sucked in.

Majeed Dahiru made the statement in an interview with AIT during the Kakaaki program, when he was reacting to a report that, National Assembly will spend 40 billion naira on purchase of SUVs and bulletproof cars.

Majeed Dahiru began by saying that the move to spend 40 billion naira on purchase of cars by the national assembly, is highly insensitive and that it is outrageous for the senate president and his counterpart in the House of Representatives, to be considering that level of expenditure.

“This is a wasteful expenditure that makes no sense.”

He said Labour Party, the third force in the last election and the party that the ordinary Nigerians mobilised themselves massively to vote for, and voted massively that they became the 3rd largest party in the national assembly.

“It is disappointing that Labour Party members of parliament (MPs) that poor Nigerians voted for and contributed to their win, have not been heard talking about the cost of living crisis in Nigeria, caused by fuel subsidy removal. We have not heard from them talking about need to cut cost of governance in the national assembly. And they have completely sucked in”

Watch here (check 1hr:28mins)

