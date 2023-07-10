“We’ve Not Come To Preach Sermon That God Gave Us The Land In Lagos, We Paid For It” – Iwuanyanwu

Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu’s visit to Lagos aimed to address concerns affecting the Igbo community. He clarified that the Igbo did not receive the land in Lagos as a divine gift but rather acquired it through financial transactions. He highlighted the historical presence of the Igbo in Lagos before Nigeria’s amalgamation and stressed their significant contributions to the city’s development. Iwuanyanwu asserted that any honest discussion about Lagos’ progress must include the Igbo community.

In his own words:

“We have not come to preach a sermon that God gave us the land in Lagos, we paid for it. People from Igbo land have not only developed lands, they’ve built houses.

During his three-day visit, Iwuanyanwu aimed to engage with Igbo leaders and Governor Sanwo-Olu to address issues concerning the Igbo community in Lagos. When asked about ensuring the welfare and protection of the Igbo people in the city, he highlighted the historical significance of Igbo migration to Lagos before Nigeria’s amalgamation in 1914. He emphasized that the Igbo community has played a vital role in the development of Africa and specifically Lagos. Iwuanyanwu emphasized that excluding the Igbo from discussions about Lagos’ development would be unfair and dishonest, citing their contributions to the city’s progress.

Source: Vanguard paper

