We’ve Never Seen In The History of This Country Where A Serving Minister Is Still In NYSC -Primate Elijah Ayodele
The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has dropped a video through his church Facebook account where he spoke about a number of things.
Speaking through his Facebook page on Friday, the man of God said God is not in support of Muslim-Muslim ticket.
According to him, many things would be exposed which Nigerians are going to see.
He said it has started already. According to him, it has never happened where a serving NYSC Member Is made a Minister.
Hear him “The Muslim -Muslim ticket will be exposed and we are later going to see. We have seen from the ministers. We see the minister of commerce who is a serving NYSC. These are the wrong thing we are going to be seeing. We have never seen in the history of this country where a serving Minister is still in NYSC. It is never done. A government that will hate the truth. You will come back to God and praise his name. ” He said.
You can watch below video from 6 minute.
