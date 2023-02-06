We’ve Heard That A PDP Member Has Secured Over 50 Billion Of New Naira Notes – APC Chieftain, Niyi Akinsiju

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Amid the ongoing face-off between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its arch-nemesis, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the highly anticipated 2023 presidential elections, a chieftain of the ruling party, Niyi Akinsiju has come out to accuse the camp of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of circumventing the CBN’s controversial Naira re-design policy for its benefit.

While appearing on Africa Independent Television’s ‘Kaakaki’ program alongside Anthony Ehilebo of the PDP on Monday morning, Akinsiju, who is a member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, was challenged by a claim put forward by his counterpart that the ruling party was kicking against the CBN policy because it had initially planned to pay as much as 40 thousand naira per vote in some parts of the country in the upcoming polls.

In his response, however, Akinsiju stated that though the APC discovered a few days ago that the PDP, through one of its high-ranking operatives, had capitalized on the CBN policy to secure a whopping sum of 50 billion cash in the newly designed currencies, his party has chosen not to tackle the former ruling party on the discovery.

He said; “Let me quickly talk about the allegation against my party. Principally, we (APC) don’t get ourselves in these mud-throwing inclinations of our friends in the PDP. More than a week ago, we found out that a PDP operative had been able to secure 50 billion naira cash of the newly designed notes. And we said, whether it is possible or not possible, we will not get ourselves involved in unsubstantiated claims. So, wherever the PDP man here in the studio with us has gone to get his intelligence report, it should be treated as the normal wolf-crying of our PDP friends.”

You can watch Niyi Akinsiju’s remarks on AIT here.

SOURCE: YouTube.

FranklySpeaking123 (

)