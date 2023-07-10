We’ve Got The President, V.P., Senate President, & Head Of The Judiciary; None From The SE—Ezeonenwa

Sylvester Ezeonenwa, the national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has encouraged President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) to be sympathetic to the citizens of the South-East geographical region. He went on to discuss the country’s structure and bemoaned the fact that the south-east is not represented at the highest levels.

He allegedly asserted that the marginalization they have been complaining about for the past 20 years is true and that President Tinubu had to take action to remedy it. He claimed that the president has the chance to lead by example and inspire others.

According to him, “Look at the way the country is constituted. You have the president, V.P., the Senate president, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the head of the judiciary, the SGF, and the Chief of Staff; none from the Southeast. For the past 20 years or so, we have been shouting about marginalization, and it’s real. It is very clear and evident for anybody to see, and I expect Mr. President to address that.”

Source: The Sun.

