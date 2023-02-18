We’ve Done A Campaign That Will Be Successful, We Are Not Interested In Vote Buying- Hannatu Musawa

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The deputy spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress presidential campaign council, Hannatu Musawa has dismissed claims suggesting that the naira redesign policy of the CBN would have any effect on the chances of the APC in the presidential election.

Speaking in an interview with Arise , the chieftain of the All Progressives Congress noted that those in the party, like governor El-Rufai are only speaking out due to the sufferings Nigerians have been going through since the naira redesign policy was implemented by the CBN, and not that they are kicking against it due to the fact that it will prevent the ruling party from buying votes as many have alleged.

Hannatu Musawa noted that they are confident that they have campaigned enough to Nigerians and that without vote buying, the All Progressives Congress would win the elections.

She said what they want is an election that will be satisfactory to Nigerians and not the one that would be marred by vote buying.

Hannatu Musawa said “Nobody is actually interested in vote buying, we’ve done a campaign that we believe will be successful devoid of vote buying, what we want is a success that will be satisfactory to Nigerians, we don’t want a situation where anybody has the opportunity to buy votes in a way that will make the elections not look credible. We are not interested in vote buying.”

relationship-Guru (

)