“We’ve Been Tolerating You In This Chamber Despite The Noise You Always Make” -Akpabio To Sen. Abbo

Hours ago, the president of the 10th Nigerian senate, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, told the senator representing Adamawa north federal constituency, Ishaku Elisha Abbo, that the hollow chamber has been kind to him despite the fact that he is a youth.

Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio said, “senator Ishaku Elisha Abbo, you will agree with me when I say that that this senate has been very kind to you despite the noise you always make here. In this chamber, we tolerate you because of the youthfulness in you. Sincerely, I am very proud of your speech today.”

Earlier, Senator Ishaku Elisha Abbo had spoken in favour of Dr. Bosun Tijani, whose old tweets were presented while being screened by the senate. Senator Abbo said, “distinguished Senators, I want you all to see what Dr. Bosun Tijani, who is an orphan without a godfather, did on social media as an expression of his passion for the country.”

Lastly, Senator Ishaku Elisha Abbo said, “what I see about Dr. Bosun Tijani is that the president has recognized his works which is why he got nominated to serve the country. This nomination implies that the president wants Nigerian youths who are abroad to also come home and work for the country’s development.”

What are your thoughts about this?

To watch the full video, CLICK Here (watch from 1hr:18th minutes).

Musingreports (

)