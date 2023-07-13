“We’ve Been Stranded” – 3 Keke Riders Who Rode From Lagos To Abuja In Solidarity With Tinubu Cry Out

The three Keke (tricycle) riders who reportedly drove from drove from Lagos to Abuja in solidarity with President Bola Tinubu after his victory in the just concluded presidential election have cried out, noting that they have been stranded since they arrived, urging Nigerians to come to their aid and assist them financially.

Speaking further, the tricycle riders claimed that they have been prevented from seeing President Tinubu, after traveling from Lagos to Abuja, noting that they are presently frustrated.

The Keke riders made this disclosure while addressing journalists over their frustration and disappointment after risking their lives to meet with Tinubu, Sahara Reporters report.

While narrating their story, they noted that their journey started on Monday, July 3rd and they got to Abuja on July 4th, noting that they are in Abuja to show solidarity with the President. They went on and noted that when they were coming, they had challenges on the road.

They said: “We started the journey on Monday, July 3rd and we got to Abuja on July 4th. We are here to show solidarity with the President. When we were coming, we had challenges on the road but we thank God, we overcame them. Since we arrived, we have been stranded. We have spent 10 days in Abuja. We have spent all our money on fuel and we don’t have anything with us.”

In addition, they noted that they could not return back to Lagos after spending over N100,000 to fuel their two tricycles. They also claimed that the officials at the National Secretariat of the APC, had refused to give them an audience.

It should be recalled that it was reported that there men who are members of the Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria, TOAN, took off from Lagos on Monday, July 3 and arrived in Abuja on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, after spending 17 hours on the road.

Information Source: Sahara Reporters Verified Twitter Handle.

