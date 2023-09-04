We’ve Been Having Election Petition But None Attracted Such Level Of Blackmail Of Judiciary -Femi Falana

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria And Human Rights Activist, Femi Falana has alleged that the Judiciary had never been blackmailed and intimidated as it has been with the current Presidential election petition.

In an interview with Channels TV news, Falana revealed that some individuals had misconstrued his recent remarks during a meeting to blackmail and exert undue influence on the judiciary. He emphasized that the public’s perception of election petition matters shouldn’t be limited to the decisions made at the election tribunal. He pointed out that anyone dissatisfied with a verdict on Wednesday has the option to appeal to the Supreme Court after the initial court ruling.

He said, ”We have been having election petitions, since the colonial era but none has attracted such level of blackmail and intimidation of the judiciary. Just last Friday, I had the privilege of addressing the Labour Union at a program in Abuja.

Regrettably, some dubious individuals got a copy of the video recording and manipulated it in a highly unethical manner, suggesting that I advocated for a coup if the judiciary failed the Nigerian people. As if I said that, only a deranged mind could have concocted such a treasonable statement.

This represents the type of intimidation currently plaguing our society. It’s worried that people are fostering the misconception that the entire legal process ends with the Presidential election tribunal’s judgment. In reality, any party dissatisfied with a Wednesday ruling still has the avenue to seek justice through an appeal to the Supreme Court, so what is the basis of the cheap blackmail that is going on.”

