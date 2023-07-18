West Was Paying 5Shillings, North Was Paying 2Shillings, East Was Paying 3Shillings As Salary-Obong Victor Attah

The Former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Obong Victor Attah, has revealed that following Nigeria’s independence in 1960, the Western region paid workers a salary of 5 shillings, the Northern region paid 2 shillings, and the Eastern region paid 3 shillings. Surprisingly, no objections were raised about this wage disparity.

Moreover, Ex Governor Attah emphasized that it took Nigeria a lengthy period of seven years, from 1953 to 1960, to agree upon a system of government for the country. Eventually, the consensus was reached that true federalism should be embraced, entailing complete resource control and the establishment of state police.

During an interview on Arise Television, the Former Akwa Ibom State Governor expressed the pressing need for all regions of the country to reach a consensus on the desired future direction of Nigeria.

He stated: “At that time too, the west was paying 5 shillings, north was paying 2 shillings and the east was paying 3 shillings as salary and nobody made rule about common salary or uniformity.”

Additionally, he revealed that at that time, each region enjoyed a high level of independence, to the extent that they all had an agent in London known as the agent general, representing their respective regions. Nigeria, on the other hand, was represented by the High Commissioner. Despite this considerable autonomy, there was no sense of jealousy among the regions.

Considering the remarks made by former Governor Attah, it becomes imperative for us to convene and engage in discussions aimed at propelling the country forward.

