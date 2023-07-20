Wesley Fofana: How Chelsea can cover up for injured defender

The Frenchman has suffered a serious ACL injury and has withdrawn from Chelsea’s training camp at Cobham on Tuesday.

He remains one of Chelsea’s top centre-halves after an intense squad overhaul that witnessed 9 superstars depart Stamford Bridge this summer.

Wesley Fofana joined Chelsea last summer in the final days of the 2022 transfer window. Todd Boehly had to pay £89m to Leicester City for the services of the France international. He didn’t hit the ground running in his first two outings for Chelsea but improved heavily after his third game.

However, injury cut his debut campaign at Stamford Bridge short as he managed to string up just 20 appearances for Chelsea in all competition.

Now, with Kalidou Koulibaly already at Saudi Arabia and Trevor Chalobah largely inconsistent, Chelsea must now cover up for the injured Wesley Fofana, whose return date is unknown.

Which brings us to the main central message of this article, below are the 2 ideal strategies Chelsea could improvise to replace the injured Frenchman, Wesley Fofana.

Back Levi Colwill

Prior to an impressive loan campaign at the Amex last term, Brighton Hove Albion has shown interest in the England youngster since the start of this summer. However, Chelsea has been very clear with the Seagulls that Levi Colwill is not for sale this summer.

Backing Levi Colwill alongside Thiago Silva in defence should be Chelsea’s ideal solution to replace the injured Wesley Fofana as Trevor Chalobah has been far from consistent.

Colwill is young, fast, strong and has won majority of his aerial battles against top Premier League opposition while at Brighton last season and should be the perfect replacement for Wesley Fofana.

Signing Man United outcast, Harry Maguire

The England international is currently valued at £40m by Manchester United and the Red Devils are ready to negotiate for his departure this summer.

Maguire was recently stripped off the captain armband at Manchester United after holding crunch talks with Erik ten Hag.

He might not be the best defender at the moment but he is the only centre-back with Premier League experience available in the current transfer market.

Kelvin727 (

)