Weren’t They Together When Our Party Hammered Them?-Bashir Ahmad Says, Reacting To Opposition Merger

The report that the presidential candidates for the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, and the National Democratic Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, are planning to merge in order to challenge and topple the incumbent All Progressives Congress, APC, has prompted a response from Bashir Ahmad, a former presidential aide.

In response to the aforementioned news, Bashir Ahmad questioned if they had not been united in 2019 when their great party, the governing All Progressives Congress, APC, crushed and vanquished them.

Remember that earlier today, it was reported that the presidential candidates for the LP, Mr. Peter Obi, the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, and the NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwaso, were in talks about creating a powerful party that could effectively challenge the All Progressives Congress (APC), which is currently in power. Whatever the case, Nigerians are keeping an eye on the outcome.

