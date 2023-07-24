We’re The Atiku Media Office; We’re Too Cosmopolitan and Educated To Be Pushed Aside—Shaibu

During an interview with Arise , Phrank Shaibu, a PDP Chieftain, revealed that they are the Atiku media office and that they’re too cosmopolitan and educated to be pushed aside by the APC. He added that they issued a statement to counter the statement made by Chief Olanipekun because it was issued to intimidate the judiciary.

(Photo credit: Arise )

Mr Phrank Shaibu further stated that it is wrong for some people to intimidate or harass the judiciary because they feel that they now have presidential powers. He added that anarchy is not the presence of a problem but the problem itself.

According to him, “What Chief Olanipekun said with due respect to him was nothing but an action that can stoke anarchy itself. It was a threat; it was a form of intimidation because they feel they now have presidential powers in their hands. You don’t intimidate the judiciary. Who is afraid of anarchy? What is anarchy? Anarchy is not the presence of problems but the presence of justice. So it was another tactic, another mundane and outdated practise to harass and intimidate the judiciary. We saw through it; we’re the Atiku media office; we’re too cosmopolitan and too educated to be pushed aside. We looked at it and we said No, you can’t come through the back door to intimidate the judiciary, and that was why we responded in full measure.”

( Video Credit: Arise (28:18)

