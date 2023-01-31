This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

We’re taking decisions based on solid economic principles – Makinde

In this month’s governorship race, Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo State and a candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has asserted that his administration has taken decisions based on sensible economic principles.

He said that he was very worried about improving Saki’s economy in order to support the growth of the Old Ifedapo and Old Irepo Federal Constituencies’ economies.

The governor stated that the intention to boost the economy of Saki and surrounding local government areas was a factor in the government’s decision to restore the Saki-Ogbooro-Igboho Road. In his speech to the Okere-in-Council on Tuesday at the palace of the Okere of Saki, Oba Khalid Olabisi, he made this observation.

When the 46-kilometer road reaches Ogbooro in Saki East Local Government and Igboho in Oorelope Local Government, the administration will continue to repair the second phase of the road by linking Igboho to Igbeti and Kishi, respectively.

In a press release issued on behalf of the Media Committee of the governor’s reelection campaign council, the governor’s chief press secretary, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, quoted the governor as saying that under Omituntun 2.0, the government would move forward with fixing inner roads in Saki, including the Barracks-Ajegunle Junction-Sango-Adabo Road and the road to the Okerete International Border Market.

Content created and supplied by: TheTirelessWriter (via 50minds

News )

