We’re Simply Waiting For Judiciary To Disqualify Tinubu For Forgery Of Chicago University Certificate -Onovo

Martin Onovo, the 2015 Presidential Candidate of the National Conscience Party (NCP) has said that they are expecting the presidential election petition tribunal to disqualify Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

It would be recalled that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently being challenged in court by Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Mr Peter Obi of the Labour. The opposition are contesting the declaration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of February 25th election.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sun paper, Onovo said there are several reasons why they are expecting Tinubu to be disqualified.

According to him, forgery of Chicago State University certificate is among the reasons.

Hear him “We are simply waiting for the judiciary to disqualify Alhaji Tinubu for forgery of Chicago State University certificate; multiple counts of perjury; citizenship of Guinea and the forfeiture of $460,000 proceeds of narcotics trafficking to the government of the United States of America” He told Sun paper.

