NEWS

We’re Simply Waiting For Judiciary To Disqualify Tinubu For Forgery Of Chicago University Certificate -Onovo

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 7 mins ago
0 309 1 minute read

Martin Onovo, the 2015 Presidential Candidate of the National Conscience Party (NCP) has said that they are expecting the presidential election petition tribunal to disqualify Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

It would be recalled that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently being challenged in court by Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Mr Peter Obi of the Labour. The opposition are contesting the declaration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of February 25th election.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sun paper, Onovo said there are several reasons why they are expecting Tinubu to be disqualified.

According to him, forgery of Chicago State University certificate is among the reasons.

Hear him “We are simply waiting for the judiciary to disqualify Alhaji Tinubu for forgery of Chicago State University certificate; multiple counts of perjury; citizenship of Guinea and the forfeiture of $460,000 proceeds of narcotics trafficking to the government of the United States of America” He told Sun paper.

Enecheojo (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 7 mins ago
0 309 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Long Ankara Gowns That Are Suitable For Every Woman

9 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Atiku Attacks Tinubu As Agency Destroys Billboards; Sanwo-Olu Receives Oshoala, Others, Hails Super Falcons World Cup Exploits

18 mins ago

Different Hairstyles You Can Make With Wool And Thread

20 mins ago

Elegant Maxi Dresses Suitable For Classy Women

29 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button