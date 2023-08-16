We’re Simply Waiting For Judiciary To Disqualify Tinubu For Forgery Of Chicago University Certificate- Martin Onovo

According to National Conscience Party (NCP) presidential candidate Martin Onovo, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will likely be disqualified by the presidential election petition tribunal.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently facing legal challenges from Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Mr. Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s election victory on February 25 is being challenged by the opposition.

In an exclusive interview with Sun paper, Onovo stated that there are various grounds for anticipating Tinubu’s disqualification.

He claims that one of the causes is the fake credential from Chicago State University.

Hear him. He told Sun paper, “We are simply waiting for the judiciary to oust Alhaji Tinubu for forging a certificate from Chicago State University, multiple counts of perjury, Guinean citizenship, and forfeiting $460,000 in proceeds from drug trafficking to the US government.

What do you have to say about this post?

Feel free to drop your comments in the box below and share this article with your friends and family.

DrStrangemedia (

)