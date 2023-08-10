NEWS

” We’re Now On War Footing “- FFK Says After ECOWAS Ordered Standby Troop To Restore Order In Niger

Former minister of Ation and one of the spokespersons of the Tinubu-Shettima presidential campaign council, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted after the Economic Community Of West Africa State, ECOWAS, ordered its standby troop to restore constitutional order in Niger Republic

The issue of the recent military coup in Niger has no doubt been at the centre of world discussion

The Economic Community Of West Africa State, ECOWAS, however, to ensure that constitutional order is returned back to the country, sanctioned the military Junta while also giving an untimatum for the elected president, Muhammed Bazoum to be reinstalled

The Untimatum was not obeyed by colonel Abduramane Tchiani and his men which has now resulted into the Economic Community Of West Africa State ordering its Standby Troop to restore constitutional order in the country

One of the Chieftains of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted saying that ” We are now on war footing ”

