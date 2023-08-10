” We’re Now On War Footing “- FFK Says After ECOWAS Ordered Standby Troop To Restore Order In Niger

Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister of ation and a spokesperson for the Tinubu-Shettima presidential campaign committee, has responded to ECOWAS’s order for its standby military to restore constitutional order in the Niger Republic.

Undoubtedly, the topic of the recent military coup in Niger has received a lot of attention worldwide.

However, in order to ensure that constitutional order is restored in the nation, the Economic Community of West African States, or ECOWAS, sanctioned the military Junta and issued a deadline for Muhammed Bazoum, the elected president, to be reinstalled.

Because colonel Abduramane Tchiani and his men disobeyed the Untimatum, the Economic Community of West African State has now requested the Standby Troop to reinstate the country’s constitutional order.

Femi Fani-Kayode, a leader in the All Progressive Congress (APC), reacted by stating, “We are now on war footing.”

See his post here

What do you have to say about this post?

Feel free to drop your comments in the box below and share this article with your friends and family.

DrStrangemedia (

)