“We’re not in Nigeria to support any party or candidate” – EU Mission

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to Vanguard, the European Union (EU) Mission to Nigeria has said that the EU Mission in the upcoming election is not to support any political party or candidate in 2023 general elections. Samuela Isopi, the Ambassador of the EU Mission, made the statement while giving an address at the National Peace Accord ceremony rite in Abuja State.

Isopi said that the National Peace Accord performs an important function in advancing the integrity of the country’s forthcoming elections.

She said, “We wish to reiterate our impartiality and dedication to our role. For us at the European Union. We are not in Nigeria to support any party or candidate. We are here at the invitation of the federal government to support democratic process in the upcoming presidential election.

(Photo credit: Vanguard papers)

“The European Union (EU) Election Oservation Mission is deployed by the Nigerian government in order oberve the election process across the country. And provide independent evaluation and contribution to the continuous deepening of Nigeria’s democracy.”

Source: Vanguard.

What do you have to say about this?

Cris (

)