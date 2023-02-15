We’re Not Bothered About LP Members Who Defected to APC Because They Did It For Money-Moses Jolayemi

Moses Jolayemi, the coordinator, Ekiti State Labour Party PCC, while talking with Arise News said that the allegation of massive defection of Labour Party members in southwest is fake news. He added that some members of the Labour Party defected to the APC, but they are not massive.

When he was asked about what he thinks about the defection, he said “Those who defected to the APC did it for their selfish interest and for greed, they did it because of money. They joined the APC because of the money the party has, nothing else”.

“They have been in the Labour Party all this while without defection, then they suddenly defected because of money, nothing else. And their defection to the APC doesn’t bother us because we don’t care about them”.

He also added that they never joined the APC because the APC is a good party or is gonna take Nigeria forward, they only joined because of money, Moses Jolayemi said.

