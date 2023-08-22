We’re in talks, but no merger with other political parties – Labour Party

According to Vanguard newspaper, the Labour Party, LP, has denied a speculated merger with opposition political parties, following the outcome of the 2023 general elections.

In an interview with Channels Television, Spokesperson of the Labour Party Presidential Council, Yunusa Tanko, used the opportunity to debunk the rumor.

Yunusa said the Labour Party is not ruling out a working alliance with other political parties.

Recall that a rumour was speculated that the presidential candidate of the peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu kwankwaso and the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, have allegedly resumed discussions on the possibility of a merger.

However, Tanko admitted that discussion of possible working alliance with the political parties are very true and possible, adding that before the February 25th elections, there were discussions with political parties of like minds who believed the ideology of the Labour Party.

