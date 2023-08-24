NEWS

We’re in talks, but no merger with other political parties – Labour Party

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 316 1 minute read

Following the federal elections of 2023, the Labour Party, LP, has refuted a rumored merger with other opposition political groups.

In an interview with Channels Television on Monday, Yunusa Tanko, the spokesperson for the Labour Party’s presidential campaign council, rejected the merger.

According to Tanko, the LP is open to forming a “working alliance” with other political organizations.

Recall that an earlier report said that Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) had begun discussions over the prospect of a merger.

According to The Punch, the group is reportedly exploring a merger if the presidential tribunal calls for a new election or a rerun.

However, Tanko asserted that the LP is in contact with other political parties that share its viewpoints and added that “merger is out of the question.”

The spokeswoman declined to comment on the results of talks with other opposition political parties in the meanwhile.

ReporterFK (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 316 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines: APC NWC replaces Kyari, Betta Edu with Dalori, Idele; Oyo govt celebrates first late female HoS, Alakija

5 mins ago

When You Dream, God Shows You Things That May Happen To You In The Future – Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin

7 mins ago

Sophisticated And Beautiful Office Dress Styles For Classy Ladies

16 mins ago

Reactions After Farotimi Said The Tragedy Among Nigerians Is Inability To Unite & Grab The Country

25 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button