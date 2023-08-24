We’re in talks, but no merger with other political parties – Labour Party

Following the federal elections of 2023, the Labour Party, LP, has refuted a rumored merger with other opposition political groups.

In an interview with Channels Television on Monday, Yunusa Tanko, the spokesperson for the Labour Party’s presidential campaign council, rejected the merger.

According to Tanko, the LP is open to forming a “working alliance” with other political organizations.

Recall that an earlier report said that Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) had begun discussions over the prospect of a merger.

According to The Punch, the group is reportedly exploring a merger if the presidential tribunal calls for a new election or a rerun.

However, Tanko asserted that the LP is in contact with other political parties that share its viewpoints and added that “merger is out of the question.”

The spokeswoman declined to comment on the results of talks with other opposition political parties in the meanwhile.

