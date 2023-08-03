We’re In A Place Of Terrible Warfare Because 99.9% Of The Time, We’re Fighting Unseen Forces – Daniel Olukoya

The General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries International, Dr. Daniel Olukoya, in a recent video on Facebook shared a video message to the public.

While speaking in a manner of water communion service, the cleric reportedly stated that “If you want to give up without resistance and surrender, they will gladly take you into captivity. If you want to give up and do not wish to fight them, they will enslave you and use you at their will. The Bible says we must fight, we must resist, and we must give no place to them. Beloveth, right now we are already in a place of terrible warfare. And It is terrible because, 99.9% of the time, we are fighting unseen forces. It is even more terrible because most people are unprepared for the battle in the spirit realm.

Speaking further he said “It is terrible because many Christians are not making the necessary efforts to prepare for war against oppressors and stubborn enemies. If we are not preparing ourselves for this, what will be the result? The result is that many will not finish their course. Many will not access their destinies. Many born as billionaires will die as paupers. Many brilliant people will die as aimless madmen walking on the streets. Many will be defeated, and many will be deceived by evil spirits.

Speaking further he said “The truth is this: it may be harsh or difficult to understand, but whether you fight or not, it is not your choice. A war has been declared against you. Whether you agree or not, it does not matter. A war has been declared against you. Whether you believe it or not, or you think that you have not offended anybody, war has been declared against you. To every righteous man, there is always the plot of the wicked. To every man or woman ready to fulfill their destiny, there is always the plot of the wicked.

Watch The Facebook Video Here.

Fast forward Facebook Video from 1 hour 59 minutes 12 seconds from the 3 hours video.

